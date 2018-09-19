MO Board of Education approves $140 million increase in state aid for next fiscal year budget
The Missouri Board of Education has approved the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s 2020 fiscal year budget proposal of nearly 6.3-billion dollars. Board member Mike Jones says the requested 140-million dollar increase in state funding is long overdue.
About 77-million of the increase would fully fund K-12 public education and an extra 40-million would help to cover school busing costs. The proposal heads to the Legislature for consideration.