New Madrid seeks grant to help against flooding issues
New Madrid is hoping to work on some of their infrastructure by getting a grant.
The Community Development Block Grant, more than a million dollars, would go to help solve some flooding problems the city has been having.
They’ve identified six areas prone to flooding. Some of those are Kingshighway at Blades Drive, Vandevender to Mill Street, and the south end of Mitchell Street.
The city council recently gave its approval to seek the change.