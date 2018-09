A 911 call had the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responding Tuesday afternoon over reports of a body found in the river.

Crews retrieved a body from the Ohio River that day, and it’s not known yet if foul play was involved.

At the time the Brookport Bridge, where the body was spotted, had to be shut down.

If you have any information, or know of a missing person, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s office.