Springfield university campus gearing up for President Trump’s visit

President Donald Trump’s visit to Missouri State University in Springfield Friday is expected to affect operations on the campus. The President will appear at the school’s 11,000 seat JQH Arena, which normally houses the MSU basketball team. Arena Executive Director Keith Boaz says security will be outsourced to the U.S. government for President Trump’s visit.

President Trump is expected to stump for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Josh Hawley during his speech.