A Harrisburg man will be going behind bars for five years as a result of a high speed chase through town.

47-year-old Jerry D. Leach is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding an officer.

Leach got into a chase through residential areas with the Harrisburg Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

At the time, he had an arrest warrant out for him. His driver’s license was also suspended.

He received an extended sentence.