Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents meeting today on business policy statement additions

This morning at 9 the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will be meeting in Academic Hall to talk about possible additions to their business policy statements.

Some of those include information on security risk management, workstation security, data security, and an Information Technology Emergency Operations Plan.

They’ll also talk about going to a closed session to talk about litigation, hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees.

They’ll be hearing reports from the student government, the finance and administration vice president, and Student Financial Services.