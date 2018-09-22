Trading Post – September 22
Tree trimming – ph #: 573-979-0272
————-
Two push mowers – $45 & $65
Chest of drawers
Twin beds – ph #: 573-513-5505
————-
Set of mounted used tires – $35 each – ph #: 573-238-5755
————-
Breakfast/pickers sale – $5 per person – Morley VFW
————-
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Vacuum tube volt meters – $20 & $25 – ph #: 334-2055
————-
HP laser copier/printer – w/6 reams paper – $75
Lawn mower parts – ph #: 573-225-1870
————-
Straw & hay square bales – $4 each – ph #: 833-6581
————-
Riding lawn mower – $275
6 hp. Pressure washer – $75 – ph #: 334-1757
————-
Various drum equipment
Road case – $120
Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Firewood
Used brick
Kitchen cabinets
Lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
2 bedroom house for rent – ph #: 334-3595