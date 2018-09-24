Charges filed in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

Charges have been filed in the armed robbery case at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

18-year-old Noah Rhodes is accused of first degree felony robbery and armed criminal action.

Rhodes’ bond has been set at $100,000.

The robbery happened at the North Kingshighway location before 10 last Thursday night.

Rhodes allegedly threatened the workers at O’Reilly multiple times, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Rhodes was a former employee of the business. He stole roughly $2,000.