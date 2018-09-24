Lawsuit against Scott County sheriff’s department alleges discrimination

A lawsuit’s being pursued against the Scott County sheriff’s department and other entities for alleged discrimination and sexual harassment.

The Southeast Missourian reports sheriff’s deputy Tina Kolwyck is making the suit against the office, the county government, and sheriff Wes Drury.

Kolwyck is claiming that Drury violated her rights by removing her from her role as jail administrator and replacing her with a male with no experience.

She became the first female jail administrator in Scott County history in 2013, but in 2017 after Drury was sworn in and Kolwyck was commissioned to continue in her role, she realized she was not on the work list. Instead, she was told by a young male deputy he was working the job.