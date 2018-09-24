SEMO President Vargas apologizes after seen drinking from beer bong when offered at football game

Southeast Missouri State University’s president has been the subject of some controversy.

Dr. Carlos Vargas released a statement apologizing for drinking from a beer bong when offered it at a tailgating event at the SEMO and SIU football game.

Vargas said he wasn’t proud of the image the incident shows and says it isn’t flattering.

The Board of Regents says they became aware of the incident, and approached Vargas about it. Board president Donald LaFerla says Vargas took responsibility for the incident, and LaFerla expressed the Board’s continued support for him.