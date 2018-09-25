Lawsuit from liberal group challenging Missouri’s voter ID law being heard in Jefferson City

A lawsuit challenging Missouri’s voter ID law is being heard in a Jefferson City court.  Uzoma N. Nkwonta of the Washington law firm Perkins Coie is representing the Democratic-aligned group Priorities USA before the court.  He said a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2016 did not permit the state legislature to pass a restrictive voter ID law that the Republican majority subsequently did.

Attorneys for the state say the constitutional amendment clearly gives the legislature the authority to require specific voter identification.

