A Williamson County crash brought traffic to a stop on Illinois Highway 148.

Two people were injured in the crash, when a 79-year-old driver was rear-ended while stopped at a work zone.

Villa Bedell was hit by Charles Johnson, causing Bedell’s vehicle to hit a trash truck.

Bedell and Johson then had to be hospitalized.

Traffic was blocked for a time on 148.

The driver of the trash truck wasn’t hurt.