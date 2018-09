A woman was injured in a crash on Newell Road, east of IL 127.

It happened at 2:54 P.M. yesterday.

55-year-old Laura McWilliams of Tamms had to be hospitalized.

McWilliams was travelling west on Newell. Her car swerved to the left and hit the guardrail.

An Alexander County ambulance transported her to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.