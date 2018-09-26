Anna man considered armed, dangerous and suicidal found by authorities

An Anna man was considered armed and dangerous after an incident at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, but he’s since turned himself over to authorities.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department, Anna Police, Cobden Police, Illinois Conservation Police and Illinois State Police responded to Old Saratoga Road over reports of an armed suicidal person.

34-year-old Josh Baker is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair.

He was not wanted on any charges.

Crews searched for him last night, but their search has since ended.