David Robinson documentary to be shown Oct. 15

The documentary on David Robinson being cleared of his murder conviction will be shown this October.

The presentation for “The Past is Never Dead” is slated for the 15th at Southeast Missouri State University at the Rose Theater.

Robinson will be in attendance and will speak publicly for the first time at the showing.

In 2001, Robinson was convicted for murdering Sheila Box in Sikeston.

Two criminal informants in the jailhouse testified in the case.

Filmmaker Steve Turner is producer and director the documentary.