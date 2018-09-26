Department of Transportation to hold Poplar Bluff meeting on future transportation concerns

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be holding meetings across the state next month, and one will be held next month in Poplar Bluff as a part of their efforts to discuss future transportation priorities.

This one will be at 1 o’clock at the Holiday Inn on October 25th.

The meetings will lay the groundwork for the development of the next Statewide Transportation Improvement program that will set MoDOT’s construction commitments for 2020-2024 and which will be presented in draft form to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in May 2019