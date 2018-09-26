Firefighters face Fredericktown fire at grain elevator

Firefighters were up against a blaze at a grain elevator at a Madison County Farm Supply location.

They responded around 9 yesterday morning in Fredericktown, and not only had to put with the fire, but had to deal with heavy smoke from the burning grain.

Crews from Fredericktown, Farmington, Marquand and Cherokee Pass were on scene to stop the flames.

They were on scene for over six hours, dumping water into the grain bin after peeling back some of the metal.

The grain and their containers have been called a total loss. One of the firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, but was treated and was released.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall is investigating what started the fire.