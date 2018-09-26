New Madrid Central High School band director accused of inappropriately touching female students

A band director at New Madrid Central High School has been accused of inappropriately touching female students.

34-year-old Ryan Block of Lilbourn faces five felony counts of sexual contact with a student and sexual contact with a student by a teacher.

Blocker is scheduled to appear in court Monday. He was arrested yesterday afternoon and was being held on $50,000 bond, but that’s been paid.

District officials notified law enforcement over the complaints made by several students, and an investigator reviewed their written statements and interviewed them.

Some students report being touched when fitted for uniforms.

Court documents say that Blocker’s been reprimanded before for inappropriate behavior among female students.