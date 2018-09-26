Wednesday, September 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A food services worker at Detroit’s Comerica Park stadium was recorded Friday spitting into a pizza he was preparing for a customer, a crime for which he is expected to soon be charged.

As seen in a brief video posted to a co-worker’s Instagram page, 21-year-old Jaylon Kerley spits into a tin containing pizza dough and then covers up his saliva with a ladle full of tomato sauce.

Kerley was recorded as he prepared a pizza during the September 21st Detroit Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals. Kerley was fired when Detroit Sportservice, which operates food concessions at the ballpark, learned of the video.

Kerley has been arrested by police and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a warrant and preparing criminal charges in connection with the food tampering. A spokesperson for the prosecutor said that a charging decision will be made soon at a Detroit criminal courthouse.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man was arrested after he challenged others to fight and to stare at his genitals outside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant. 30-year-old Cory Michael Hatzl was naked when he was spotted early Monday morning in the parking lot of the fast food chicken location.

One woman said her boyfriend called and said he was being chased by a man while riding his bike, challenging him to fight. According to the woman, Hatzl stripped naked and yelled at those passing by to stare at his private parts.

A deputy noted in his report, “I observed multiple vehicles drive by while (the man) was nude and yelling ‘look at my (expletive).’” Hatzl was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting officers without violence.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A school bus driver in Indiana was fired after a shocking video emerged showing her letting students get behind the wheel. 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee faces charges for allowing kids as young as 11-years-old to drive the bus as they dropped off students.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department said at least three students got a turn driving short distances in Lake Eliza. “Welcome to Boone grove where we let 6th graders drive a bus with children on it,” a student posted to Twitter, along with a video of the alleged incident.

Authorities launched an investigation Thursday after a parent reported the bus driver to the school resource officer. McAtee was arrested Friday when she visited the school bus barn to pick up her final paycheck. She was booked at Porter County Jail on charges for neglect of a dependent.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Oregon woman charged with stealing an ambulance last Sunday while paramedics performed CPR on an unconscious woman had one question after her arrest. “Why did they leave it unlocked?,” asked 37-year-old suspect Christy Lynn Woods, according to an affidavit reviewed by the Oregonian.

According to court documents, Woods drove the ambulance and lead police on a chase for nearly 30 miles — reaching a speed of 85 mph. At one point, Woods struck a police vehicle that was traveling ahead of her in order to divert traffic.

The impact totaled the police vehicle and left Oregon State Police Sgt. Ken Terry with some minor injuries. Later, Woods drove the ambulance over a strip of spikes set up by police near Rice Valley, and eventually exited the ambulance at a gas station, where she was arrested.

The report said it was Woods eighth arrest this year. She was booked on thirteen charges, including assault, interfering with paramedics, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.