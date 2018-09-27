Lawsuit against Missouri’s voter ID law finishes third day

Arguments in a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s photo voter ID law wrapped up recently in Jefferson City. University of Missouri Political Economist Jeffrey Milyo gave testimony favoring the statute which went into effect in 2017. He said there are a number of reasons why Voter ID laws could have driven the higher turnout that has occurred in some elections.

Priorities USA, a liberal voting rights group that brought the lawsuit, contends voter ID laws suppress turnout and disenfranchise the most vulnerable people.