Sikeston Department of Public Safety discover large amount of synthetic marijuana

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety discovered a large amount of synthetic marijuana after investigating on a search warrant Monday.

They investigated on 425 Daniel Street where they believed the resident was distributing illegal narcotics.

Officers took 40-year-old Anthony Mack of Sikeston into custody; he was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Once they uncovered 3.5 pounds marijuana, they also came across digital scales and packaging.

The street value of the items was estimate to be around $32,000.

Mack was given a bond of $50,000.

Sikeston DPS is still working this case and seeking charges on another subject who is believed to be involved.