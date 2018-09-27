Sikeston Department of Public Safety discover large amount of synthetic marijuana
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety discovered a large amount of synthetic marijuana after investigating on a search warrant Monday.
They investigated on 425 Daniel Street where they believed the resident was distributing illegal narcotics.
Officers took 40-year-old Anthony Mack of Sikeston into custody; he was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Once they uncovered 3.5 pounds marijuana, they also came across digital scales and packaging.
The street value of the items was estimate to be around $32,000.
Mack was given a bond of $50,000.
Sikeston DPS is still working this case and seeking charges on another subject who is believed to be involved.