Two Cape Girardeau residents handed civil judgment for defrauding $1.6 million

Two Cape Girardeau residents are being penalized for taking $1.6 million in a defrauding scheme.

Dr. Sonjay Fonn, a neurosurgeon, and his fiancée Deborah Seeger were handed the civil judgement Tuesday.

They were charged $5.5 million for the crime, which had defrauded Medicare and Medicaid.

Some of the payment for about 228 spinal fusion surgeries Fonn performed was made through Medicare or Medicaid. Seeger started an implant distribution and received a 50 percent commission on the implants purchased.

Fonn’s income increased and Seeger paid for a yacht and improvements to her home. They’d been found to have committed conspiracy last November, and $1.6 million was recovered from the claim.