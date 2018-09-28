19-year-old arrested after being spotted with gun, getting into a foot chase

Police caught a 19-year-old allegedly carrying a gun in an incident that led to his arrest in Mount Vernon.

19-year-old Darin Carpenter was spotted walking on Perkins yesterday morning near 11, with a gun wrapped in a sheet.

An officer approached the man and spoke to him, but that led to a foot chase.

Carpenter was caught and taken into custody, and he’s believed to have stolen a shotgun, rifle, ammunition and magazines after they were found in his possession.