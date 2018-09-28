Friday, September 28th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police said a Tennessee man pulled over during a traffic stop was found sitting on some funny money. 29-year-old Robert Mitchell was stopped by police on Monday in Nashville, where he was allegedly speeding and initially refused to slow down.

After surrendering to police, Mitchell then refused to get out of his car and tried to put the vehicle into drive. Police said a subsequent search of Mitchell’s car revealed a small amount of marijuana and a Viagra pill.

A police report also noted that officers found five fake $100 bills “concealed between his butt cheeks.” He was taken into custody and held on $7,500 bond in connection with several charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug possession without a prescription, criminal simulation, and driving with a revoked license.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Tennessee inmate found escaping prison was the easy part — getting back in proved much more difficult. Robert Fusco, who is already serving a 68-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to accusations he escaped prison only to attempt to sneak back in days later with a cache of contraband.

37-year-old Fusco escaped from the Morgan County Correctional Complex, a minimum-security facility, on January 5th and was captured two days later trying to smuggle drugs, cellphones, and tobacco into the prison.

He reportedly was trying to sneak in the illicit items to sell on the prison’s black market. Neither the state’s department of correction nor prosecutors have revealed how Fusco escaped the prison. Fusco was among eight people, including two former correctional officers, indicted earlier this month as part of the contraband scheme.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Arizona realtors know him as “the foot fetish guy,” and he’s been creeping them out for years. A news crew finally tracked him down outside a north Phoenix coffee shop on Monday.

His name is Anthony, and he admits to contacting countless Phoenix-area realtors through text and email, offering to rub their feet and asking about their high heels. Staci Smedstad, general manager of DeLex Realty, says she was one of his recent targets.

She saved a string of texts Anthony sent, while he was posing as a potential home buyer. Within minutes, the conversation turned to foot rubs and his foot fetish. “He would say, ‘I like giving foot rubs,’ and I would go back to the house thing,” said Smedstad. “Are you looking for three bedroom, two bath?”

Smedstad had heard about the foot fetish guy in the past from news stories and social media, but instead of just ignoring the strange texts, she reached out to KPHO and agreed to set up a sting operation and confront him. Anthony said, “I’m stupid, but I’m not doing it anymore, I promise.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Southern California arrested a 20-year-old man and two teenage boys last week after they allegedly scammed people in a fake funeral scheme. Authorities said Richard Navarrete, of San Bernardino, California, and two unidentified 14-year-olds were taken into custody on Monday after they allegedly accepted cash donations for the funeral of a young boy who they falsely claimed had died.

The suspects were allegedly accepting donations near a highway in Victorville, California, just north of San Bernardino, when a police officer initiated a “pedestrian check” and launched an investigation.

“Through investigation, deputies discovered the boy was not deceased and was in fact the son of Navarrete’s friend,” the department said in a statement. “Each of the subjects had water bottles containing money that had been donated as a result of the fraudulent signs.”

Police interviewed one of the alleged victims near the scene and are searching for others who may have fallen victim to the scam. The suspects are facing charges of theft by false pretenses.