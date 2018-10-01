1200 MO registered sex offenders are not following state law, including failing to check-in with officers
Roughly 1,200 Missouri sex offenders are not following state law, including not checking in with law enforcement quarterly. Deputy Rashid Brown with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says his county leads the state in the number of registered sex offenders with 2,200 – 400 are unaccounted for.
He says his office searches throughout the year in an attempt to find non-compliant sex offenders.