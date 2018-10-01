Capaha Field to get some improvements

Capaha Field will be getting some changes, including new lighting and an outfield home-run deck.

This all comes as part of a design-build contract; today, it’s believed the Cape Girardeau City Council will approve an agreement with Penzel Construction Company of Jackson.

It might cost up to $1.5 million to make all the changes, which also includes chair-back seating, and the city will be providing $1 million in the process as the Cape Catfish team makes up the rest.

They’re hoping all the developments by Spring, and the city will be issuing bonds to cover the cost, which will be part of almost $9 million in special obligation bonds meant to fund parks and drainage projects.