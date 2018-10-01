City aquatic center planning in Cape Girardeau nears feasibility study
The new Cape Girardeau city aquatic center is getting closer to development.
A feasibility study this month will get things started for planning the new facility.
It’ll help the city consider the fees, location, size, and amenities.
Studies from previous facilities will be reviewed with the new findings, in order to help make the new center more economically sustainable.
The study is expected to finish by the end of this year.