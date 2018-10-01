New poll suggests voters less likely to support McCaskill because of her opposition to Kavanaugh

A recent poll by Remington Research Group suggests that voters across the state of Missouri are less likely to support incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill in the midterm elections because of her opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

In Cape Girardeau, 66% of respondents said they were less likely to support McCaskill.

The only place where voters were more likely to support the Democratic Senator is St. Louis, which had 49% saying they favored the choice.

1,555 Missourians responded to the poll last week.