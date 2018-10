Scott City has hired a new administrator.

The Southeast Missourian reports they’ve chosen Mark O’Dell, who’ll be the fourth person in the city administrator role since 2017.

O’Dell was picked out of 20 candidates for the job, and the council voted unanimously on him.

O’Dell has experience working in the government of Kansas City where he was city manager for over 20 years

He’s been given a one-time moving expense of $2,500, and he’ll make a salary of $60,000.