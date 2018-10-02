7-year-old hit by trailer at Sikeston Cotton Carnival

A young child and his grandmother were hit by a vehicle at the Sikeston Cotton Carnival over the weekend.

At 8:20, officers were on the scene of Malone and Elm when they found that a 43-year-old had been driving the vehicle.

He’d pulled the 36 foot trailer onto the corner of the intersection unintentionally. The 7 year old had been there waiting for the parade to start.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for what appeared to be broken ribs and abrasions; the grandmother said the trailer had run over her feet.

The grandmother had bruising to both her feet.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says this appears to be just an unfortunate accident.