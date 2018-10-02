Ameren donating $25,000 for Hurricane Florence relief

Ameren has announced they’ll be donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross as they continue to help those who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Chairman Warner Baxter said, “As an energy company responsible for providing safe and reliable power to millions of customers, we understand the importance of coming to the aid of other communities following severe weather.”

Most recently, Ameren provided resource aid when Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey devastated parts of the United States in 2017.