Audit shows 1,200 registered sex offenders unaccounted for; 800 in the most dangerous tier

A report by State Auditor Nicole Galloway says that local law enforcement officials in Missouri don’t know the whereabouts of over 1,200 registered sex offenders.

800 of those offenders would be classified as the most dangerous—Tier III.

This means that 7.9% of the overall 16,000 sex offenders in the state is unaccounted for.

State law requires those convicted or found guilty of sexual offenses to register their name, address and other information with the chief local law enforcement official, who is most often the sheriff.

The information is made public through a database and website maintained by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Failure to comply with registration requirements is a felony, but the audit found that less than 10 percent of noncompliant offenders had an active arrest warrant out for them.