Cape Girardeau City Council makes decisions on aquatic center feasibility study, Capaha field improvements

The Cape Girardeau City Council has voted to hire a consultant to conduct their feasibility study for an indoor aquatic center.

Part of the study will determine where the center should be located.

Multiple public meetings will be held as part of the process, and the city’s parks and stormwater sales tax will pay for the study.

It’s believed the costs will be between $45,000 and $55,000.

The city council has also noted Penzel Construction Company of Jackson scored highest out of five bids on the project to improve the Capaha Ballfield.

It’s expected the project will begin soon, and be complete in February.