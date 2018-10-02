Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police, after her boyfriend repeatedly declined to have sex with her, a Florida woman grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed him multiple times in the face.

In response to a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance at a Vero Beach apartment, cops arrived at the residence around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and encountered Katherine Nieves-Tavarez at the front door. The 27-year-old woman had blood on her clothing and hands.

The victim told officers that Nieves-Tavarez, his live-in girlfriend, had been drinking and “asked to have sex, which he declined.” The man added that “after declining multiple times,” Nieves-Tavarez “became angry and started yelling at him.”

Nieves-Tavarez then allegedly retrieved a “large, silver kitchen knife” and followed the man outside to the patio. There, Nieves-Tavarez allegedly slashed the victim with the knife. She is now facing a felony battery charge.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man who admitted biting his dog to “establish dominance” over the animal has pleaded guilty to a felony charge, but has avoided prison time in connection with the bizarre incident.

27-year-old Patrick Shurod Campbell pleaded guilty Friday to an animal cruelty charge and was sentenced to four years’ probation by a Palm Beach county judge. Campbell was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and has been barred from possessing “animals of any kind” or “living with anyone with animals on property.”

Campbell was arrested in May after police responded to a 9-1-1 call about someone “abusing a dog” in the apartment Campbell shared with roommates (who told cops that Campbell had been disciplining his dog, a two-year-old Husky named Dimitri).

Officers found the dog inside a closet in Campbell’s room, where blood was smeared on the carpet and a recliner. The animal, cops noted, was shaking and had a bloody ear. Asked how Dimitri was injured, Campbell replied, “I bit him to establish dominance.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

After allegedly burglarizing a fraternity house, a 25-year-old woman reportedly was caught with her pants down by a house member. The woman, identified as Melissa Lenz, allegedly entered the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Oklahoma City University on Sunday through the front door, which was unlocked.

She then went into a room, where she stole hundreds of dollars in cash and a set of car keys, according to the report. During that time, Lenz also reportedly defecated in the middle of the same room.

Jennifer Rodgers, the Oklahoma City University police chief, told the news station a fraternity member, who has not yet been identified, walked in on her while she was in the process of defecating. At that time, Lenz “screamed and pulled up her pants” before slamming the door.

Though Lenz allegedly escaped the house through an open window before police arrived, she was later located and arrested. The stolen items were returned to the fraternity member.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida man was found naked and gyrating on the back porch of a stranger’s home early Friday morning. A woman who lives at the home said she saw a shadow through the blinds at about 2:00 a.m. and when she looked through the sliding glass door she saw 28-year-old Axel Rivera naked on her porch.

Rivera was standing naked on her back porch “exposing himself in a lewd manner” with his hands in the air and “gyrating his hips,” according to the affidavit. His clothes were scattered on the floor of the back porch.

The woman screamed, shut the blinds and had her granddaughter call authorities. Police said Rivera forced his way through the screen door and broke the lock on the handle. Rivera also went into the woman’s laundry room on the back porch.

When police found Rivera, he was wandering the parking lot naked and told police his clothes were stolen by someone. Rivera is charged with burglary and exposure of sexual organs. The women requested to press charges.