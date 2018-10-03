Kander dropping out of KC mayoral race to deal with depression, PTSD

Former Missouri Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander announced yesterday that he’s dropping out of the race for Kansas City mayor. Kander said he’s taking time to deal with depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Jack Cardetti, a Democratic operative who knows Kander, thinks the he’ll be an inspiration for all individuals who suffer from similar conditions.

Kander is a former Army intelligence officer who was deployed to Afghanistan. He narrowly lost the 2016 Missouri U.S. Senate race by three percentage points to incumbent Roy Blunt.