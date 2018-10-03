Kennett man sentenced to 15 years for trying to set building on fire after burglary

A Kennett man was sentenced to over 15 and a half years for attempting to destroy a building by means of fire.

38-year-old James Edward Wilson was convicted on the felony charge.

He appeared in court yesterday for the crime on November 30th, 2016, when he is said to have set the building on fire after an accomplice, Marcus White, burglarized the Dixie Convenience store in Malden.

White is said to have taken bolt cutters and left them in the bathroom that day. Wilson later used them to cut locks on machines with cash in them after he had hid in the store until employees left.

Wilson took between $2,000 and $4,000 in the burglary and gave White $800 for his help in the crime.

Officers caught Wilson on camera after hours.

He pled guilty back in June.