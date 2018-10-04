Coats for Kids with Southeast HealthPoint Fitness and the Salvation Army!

It’s our 12 hour effort to collect warm clothing for children and families in need! 6 am – 6pm on November 2nd we’ll be broadcasting live from Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape – collecting your donations of warm winter gear for those who need it in our community.

Any donations made before November 2nd can be dropped off in the Coats for Kids boxes at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape and Jackson!