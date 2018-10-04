Man arrested over two robberies following Sikeston Cotton Carnival

Two different people were robbed at the point of a knife on Saturday following the Cotton Carnival festivities in Sikeston; now a man’s been taken into custody for the crimes.

19-year-old Murphysboro resident Deonntea Calveion Robinson is charged with first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

He’s also accused of second degree assault and resisting arrest.

Reportedly, Robinson is believed to have approached a man getting into his car around 8:20 to leave the parking lot.

The suspect then put his knife his throat and took $40 from him.

About an hour later, he’s accused of approaching a woman entering her car, grabbing her by the arm, and after pointing the knife at her chest, taking her purse.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash.