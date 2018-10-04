Missouri officials respond to President Trump’s trade agreement with Mexico and Canada

Numerous state agencies and authorities are responding to the Trump Administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says she is encouraged by the actions taken in the trade deal, saying quote “Firming up this agreement with Missouri’s top two agriculture export partners marks a huge leap forward for our farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.”

Governor Mike Parson says the President has delivered on his promises of fixing NAFTA, and the US Mexico Canada Agreement trade deal quote “is a positive move for our farmers and for the first time provides support for 21st century innovations in agriculture and biotechnology.”

President Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau, says “Missouri farmers are breathing a sigh of relief today as the United States, Mexico and Canada have joined together in a new trade agreement.”