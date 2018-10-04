Missouri’s Nobel prize winner expected a call from Sweden, but not for the reason you might think

Missouri’s Nobel prize winner for chemistry says he expected a call from Sweden, but not for the reason you might think. During Wednesday’s press conference at Mizzou to recognize George Smith, the retired professor says he’s been waiting to hear from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Smith developed a method to evolve new proteins that can be used for drugs to help with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel diseases. It can also lead to the discovery of antibodies that combat metastasized cancers and fend off autoimmune diseases.