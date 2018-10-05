Attorney for former Governor Greitens’ nonprofit trying to get lawsuit against it tossed

The attorney for former Governor Eric Greitens nonprofit is trying to get a lawsuit against it dismissed. Catherine Hanaway pointed out in court Thursday that Missouri law requires anybody who brings a lawsuit to have been impacted in some way by the defendant. She said lawyer Elad Gross, who brought the court case, had failed to establish that A New Missouri affected him in any way.

Gross says he has legal standing to bring the lawsuit because A New Missouri is a public benefit corporation and is subject to public oversight.