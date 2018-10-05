Drug charges after arrest in Mayfield, KY

Drug charges have been filed against two people from Mayfield, Kentucky.

It came after an investigation when claims were made that Stevie Harpole and Jessica Lambert were selling meth at their home.

After a search warrant on 419 West Oak Street, sheriff’s deputies seized almost 7 grams of meth, 17 oxycodone pills, 18 gabapentin pills, as well as an unknown amount of marijuana.

Lambert and Jeff Blake face a slew of charges. They were discovered at the home with juveniles and more than $1000 in what’s thought to be drug trafficking money.

Drug paraphernalia included digital scales and some baggies were also found