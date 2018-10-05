National report highlights Missouri’s progress in providing high speed internet in schools

A national report has highlighted Missouri’s progress in providing high speed internet in schools.

A new report from Education SuperHighway shows that since 2015, an additional 222,389 Missouri students have classroom connectivity at the Federal Communications Commission’s goal of a minimum 100 kilobits per second per student. Some districts have achieved the newer goal of 1 megabit per second per student.

During the same period, the cost of broadband in Missouri has decreased by 75 percent, from $18 per Mbps in 2015 to $4.48 in 2018. Nationally, the cost of broadband decreased by 72 percent.