Department of Conservation suggests policy changes to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease

The state Department of Conservation met with area residents in an informational meeting, and they’re thinking about changing regulations to fight chronic wasting disease in deer, moose and elk.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the meeting covered different ways of keeping the disease from spreading and one suggestion was to keep people from bringing out-of-state deer carcasses into Missouri.

Chronic wasting disease is almost impossible to stop once it’s infected a location and causes severe damage to bodily proteins, which leads to their death.

There will be another one of these meetings held on an Oct. 23 at the Perry Park Center in Perryville.