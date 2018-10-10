Private plane flips on Cape Girardeau runway, two injured

A private plane flipped on the runway yesterday at 11 in the morning, injuring two men.

Jack Mehner and Lowell Peterson were taken to a hospital after the wreck at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Peterson was in critical condition and Mehner was in serious condition; one of the men was described as having heavy bleeding upon first response.

Both of them have considerable experience as pilots.

They were the only ones aboard the small single engine 2 seater aircraft, which had turned on its top.

The department responded along with the Cape Aviation Crews and ARCH medical employees.