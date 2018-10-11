Illinois State Police release victim’s name as the continue to Investigate a Shooting on the Bill Emerson Bridge

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate a shooting which occurred on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge from Cape Girardeau,

Missouri, to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The preliminary investigation indicates that two vehicles were on the bridge and shots were fired. One vehicle made a U-turn and went back to Missouri. The vehicle was stopped by the Cape Girardeau police department and it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle had been fatally shot.The passenger was identified as 26- year old Dalvin R. Taylor of Cairo, Illinois. The other vehicle fled the scene and has not been located. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-845-3740.