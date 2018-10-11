Lowell Peterson dies as a result of plane crash on runway

One of the men flying the private plane that crashed on the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport runway yesterday has died.

Jackson resident Lowell Peterson was hospitalized along with Jack Mehner, who was also flying the plane, following the accident that involved the plane flipping on its top

Peterson had been an experienced pilot and an aviation enthusiast. The former president of Rotary in Cape Girardeau and executive director of Habitat for Humanity was 74.

His funeral will be Saturday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Mehner had surgery for a neck injury yesterday.