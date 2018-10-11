Paducah residents arrested on variety of assault and drug charges

Two people were arrested in Paducah on multiple charges.

20-year-old Talik Brewington was arrested on assault charges, tampering with physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.

18-year-old Akilah Askew was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Brewington allegedly had gotten into an argument with two younger women over relationships on Tuesday at 3 in the afternoon.

One woman told police he’d struck her with a handgun.

It was shortly thereafter that they located marijuana, and obtained a warrant to search the home.

Askew and Brewington are being held in the McCracken County jail.