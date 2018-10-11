USDA loans and grants impact southeast Missouri, Gov. Parson responds

Gov. Mike Parson is applauding the United States Department of Agriculture for its grants that will be impacting southeast Missouri.

Communities in rural Missouri will be getting $541,100 in loans and almost $194,000 in grants.

Some of the local recipients will be the Stoddard County Development Corporation, East Prairie Municipal Corporation, and the Steele Municipal Improvement Corporation.

Some of the others are the City of Perry Community Organization, Macon County Economic Development Inc, Wyatt Community Development Corporation, and York Township Association.

Gov. Parson said quote, “Through these investments, our rural areas will be able to acquire the modern tools they need.”