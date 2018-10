Tonto is a 12 week old male calico domestic house cat. He and his brother were left in a box on the steps of the humane society. He is ultra frisky and curious and gorgeous! He is also very vocal and well socialized with humans but wants to do his own thing. If you are looking for a good mouser and friend this is your independent little buddy waiting at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Mention Cat Box and get a discount!